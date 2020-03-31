Canyon Ridge staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The South Central Public Health District confirmed a staff member at Canyon Ridge High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee didn't exhibit symptoms until the district-wide school closure. Since school closed on March 13, there is very little risk that students were exposed to the virus.

According to Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner, prior to students and staff members returning for Chromebook checkout on Monday, March 30, the campus had been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The health district will reach out to any staff members who had close contact with this person during the time he/she was symptomatic and one day prior to becoming symptomatic.

"Simply being in the same building with someone who is symptomatic would not have put all staff members and students at a high risk of contracting COVID-19; however, we encourage anyone, regardless of possible exposure, to self-isolate if they have symptoms," Craner explained.

Since most show symptoms within two weeks, Craner said they would have already been infected with the virus.