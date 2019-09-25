Canyon Ridge student council give back to service members

Veterans and current members of the armed forces got a free breakfast Wednesday morning at Canyon Ridge, put on by the student council.

Freshman class Vice President Emma Brulotte explained why it’s important they get the recognition.

“They protect our freedoms and everything that America kind of stands for, like our constitution, our declaration. Ever since those documents were formed and founded, like they have been there to secure them and to secure our liberties and our person freedoms that the state gives us, all of them, all the way up to the federal level, and so it's just important that we honor them for all the sacrifices they made,” Brulotte stated.

It’s all part of the lead up to the Service Bowl rivalry game between Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls Friday.

It also gave the students the opportunity to talk with a veteran or current service member, like Army veteran Rondal Lang

“They ask me what my experience was like, how basic training was, they want to know what the most difficult part of being in the military was. And for me it was the family separation. Going off somewhere and not knowing if you were going to come back and see your family again. But one thing I tell them is I would gladly join and do this all over again, especially if it meant that my grandsons wouldn't have too,” Lang explained

Lang also said he appreciates the recognition.

"It’s important to remember and recognize and honor our veterans for all that we've been through, and I just appreciate Canyon Ridge doing this, and I appreciate when Canyon Ridge and Twin do their service bowl football game. I enjoy going and watching that too,” Lang said.

Twin Falls students will get their chance to host service members and their families Thursday, for a barbecue at 5:30 P.M.