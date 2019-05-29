Canyon Springs Grade closes to pedestrians and cyclists during construction project

Recreators who are planning on heading down to Centennial Waterfront Park or Auger Falls may see delays up to 30 minutes during a construction project along Canyon Springs Grade.

Starting Wednesday, pedestrians and bicyclists are prohibited from going down the grade. Traffic for motorists have been reduced to one lane.

It is only temporary, but it will take a few months until the project is done.

The city of Twin Falls will be doing a rockfall stabilization project along the canyon rim on Canyon Springs Grade.

"There’s rocks that do fall on the Canyon Springs Grade. We’re not stopping those. We’re more of a controlled fall. So we’re creating a ditch down below so those rocks have somewhere to actually fall in other than the roadway," said Troy Vitek, the assistant city engineer. "They’re going to begin by loosening the rocks that are already loose and wanting to fall."

Vitek said there will be some type of "drapery" along the rock wall to allow the rocks to fall down into the ditch.

During the project, traffic could be backed up for up to 30 minutes.

"They don't want to drop a rock while a car is going by so that's, they have to limit it. They're going to have 20 minutes to work, then five minutes to clean off and then five minutes for the vehicles to go back and forth, then they'll open it up. Hence the 30 minute delay. That wont be continuous that's going to be while they're doing that," he explained.

Earlier this year, KMVT reported that they would start the project in early April. However, the city said they had issues with the bids for the project and they needed more input from the stakeholders down in the canyon, along with narrowing down the planning process of how the rockfall mitigation would go.

They plan to finish the rockfall mitigation project by July 31. After that, they will reconstruct the roadways until the end of the year, however they are still waiting on bids for that part of the project.