Canyon Springs Grade reopens after rockfall mitigation project

Canyon Springs Grade now has its two lanes back after a rockfall mitigation project.

Canyon Springs opens up both lanes (KMVT image)

Twin Falls City started construction at the end of May and motorists were seeing delays going in and out of the canyon for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Workers were loosening the rocks that were not secure and wanting to fall, so crews had to turn the grade into a one lane road to do the work.

Back when construction was starting, business owners in the canyon were afraid it would hurt their business and that it was an inconvenience for their customers.

But, it is over - for now - because eventually crews will have to reconstruct the roadways on the grade, the city said.

"We would have to leave just to get down here and into work on time, 30 minutes early and even then sometimes we were running a little bit late with the delays and stuff, and we had to adjust our schedules and try to conform and it all seemed to work out. It was a struggle there for a little while," said Krysta Melni, the owner of AWOL Adventure Sports.

A spokesman with the city said they still need to put the mesh netting up to help catch the falling rocks, but they believe they won't need to close down the grade to one lane.

"We’re very happy and excited that it's up and running at two lanes again and it’s definitely going to help us a lot as well as the golf course and other businesses down here as well," she said.

There is no date set yet on when they will be reconstructing the roadways and turning it back into a one lane road.