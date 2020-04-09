Construction resumes on Canyon Springs Grade in Twin Falls

More construction has begun on the Canyon Springs Grade, after last year's phase one of the rock fall mitigation project.

Phase two has now begun and traffic will once again be reduced to just one lane of traffic, while workers replace or patch asphalt.

Twin Falls public information officer Josh Palmer said when it's done it will make things a lot smoother and stronger.

In the meantime, the city is reminding citizens to not walk or cycle on the grade due to safety concerns, or they can face $65 citation.

"We understand that the weather is getting better and you know people are feeling cooped up, and there is nothing better then hiking that grade and watching the bridge," Palmer said. "That's a beautiful canyon, but it's just not an appropriate place to do that right now. So we are asking people to just please avoid that grade if they can."

At this time, Palmer was unable to say when this project is going to be finished, but provide an update as soon as he knows. This will be the final phase in this project, but more work could be done if needed.

