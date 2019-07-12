Capriotti's and Sweeto Burrito to open in August

For sandwich and burrito lovers, two new restaurants will be opening up in Twin Falls soon.

Both Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Sweeto Burrito are being constructed right now north of Twin Falls near Walmart and St. Luke's Magic Valley on Cheney Drive.

Managing owner Steve Holdeman, for both restaurants, said they will be hiring about 50 to 60 people in total between the two restaurants.

He said they hope to have Capriotti's open on Aug. 5 and Sweeto Burrito on Aug. 20.