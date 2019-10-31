Car crashes through Kurt's Pharmacy

A car crashed into the front of a Twin Falls pharmacy Thursday morning.

A pharmacist at Kurt's Pharmacy witnessed the incident. He tells KMVT, a car failed to stop when parking in front of the building, eventually smashing into the front doors.

He says it happened around 10 a.m. Two women were inside the vehicle. A few customers were also inside the building, but no one was hurt.

Pharmacist Chris Johnson tells KMVT what it was like when it happened.

"A very loud bang kinda like a big boom and then we heard all the glass was all falling, and we all looked up to see what happened," Johnson said. "And we saw a car halfway into the pharmacy, so we all came running to make sure that everyone was OK."

He said after the woman driver was able to get her car off the sidewalk she then came into the pharmacy to pick up her medicine.

The glass door was also repaired within an hour.

KMVT reached out to the Twin Falls Police Department who said this matter is still under investigation and the driver of the vehicle has not been cited for anything at this time.