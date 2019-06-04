Car accident near Cotterell rest area sends one to the hospital

Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash Tuesday on westbound I-84 at milepost 229 near the Cotterell Rest Area in Cassia County at 2:43 p.m.

Anthony McCormick, 52, of Nampa, ID, was driving westbound on I-84, in a 2015 Freightliner semi pulling a box style trailer. Shawn Kamp, 48, of South Jordan, Utah, was driving westbound on I84 in a 2014 Ford F250 pickup. Kamp drove into the rear of McCormick's trailer.

Kamp was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. One lane of I-84 was blocked for approximately three hours.