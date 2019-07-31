Car chase ends with man swimming across Snake River, eluding officers

On Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m., a Jerome County deputy tried to stop a car at 300 West Road in the county.

In a news release, the Nissan Maxima did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The suspect led the deputy into Jerome city limits and then left the city into the county.

The chase then entered Gooding County and the vehicle stopped at a dead-end road in Gooding County near the Snake River.

The driver of the vehicle left the car and ran. Two passengers in the car were detained by law enforcement.

Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said the driver jumped into the Snake River and swam to the south side of the river where he disappeared.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office was called and searched the south side of the river but could not find the suspect.

The occupants of the vehicle identified the driver and gave information to the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.

Oppedyk said his office in the process of securing an arrest warrant for the driver. They are not currently releasing the name of the driver.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Jerome Police Department, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Buhl Police Department.