Car dealership owner concerned after seeing a dip in sales

A 30-year-old locally owned car dealership is now concerned for its business after seeing a dip in sales.

The Car Store of Twin Falls says they typically have good sales this time of the year, but since the coronavirus pandemic started, a lot less foot traffic has been seen and phones have been ringing less.

"We are not seeing it going up, it basically kind of was flat, and then it just kind of started going right back down," said John Newhouse, owner of The Car Store.

Despite all that, Newhouse said right now is a great time to buy, interest rates are low, the market is down, and people can find better deals right now.

"With the market like this you know some people can take advantage of it, because the deals are going to be better, you know because we are here to move inventory," he said. "So I've always liked to say, we are not here to store them, we are here to sell them."

More importantly he hopes the community does is to buy local.

"There is a lot of places in town that will bring stuff to you, deliver stuff to you, so think about those things first, before you jump out and click a button, and have it sent to you from a different country," he said.

Especially in these uncertain times, Newhouse wants to remind the public that if people buy cars in the community that it helps that community.