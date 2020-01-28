Carbon monoxide leak at vacation rental sends 25 to hospital

Authorities say 25 people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a vacation rental home in an Idaho mountain town.

Donnelly Rural Fire Protection Chief Juan Bonilla says firefighters were called to the vacation home in Donnelly about 6:30 a.m. Monday, where they found the occupants complaining of headaches and nausea.

All 25 residents were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and 21 were released later that day.

St. Luke's Hospital spokeswoman Laura Crawford says two adults and two kids were transferred to a Boise-area hospital for specialized treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

Bonilla says it's not yet known what caused the carbon monoxide leak, though the home has a propane heating element.