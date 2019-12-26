Carbon monoxide risk increases in winter

Winter weather can make for a picture perfect winter wonderland but the quick snow fall can lead to an increase risk of carbon monoxide.

(Source: MGN)

Initial signs of carbon monoxide poisoning can start with headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness. Threats of carbon monoxide poisoning can increase in the weather as people start running heaters and fireplaces more as the temperature drops and those windows closed, keeping the gas trapped inside. As people try to stay warm this winter, make sure to do so safely.

Tammy Franks, a senior program manager with the National Safety Council, says there are several reasons the carbon monoxide risk increases in the winter.

“People may be more likely to start their vehicles in their garage to warm up," she said. "They may be sitting somewhere wanting to keep warm in their vehicle and they may be blocking the exhaust pipe, which could increase their risk for carbon monoxide poisoning."

Other safety tips lower the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning are to have the furnace, water heater, chimney and any other gas or coal-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician and never use portable flame-less chemical heaters indoors.