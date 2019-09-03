Cardiopulmonary rehab opens new facility and changes name

St. Luke's Cardiopulmonary Rehab center is expanding their services and changing their name to Lifestyle Medicine.

Their current place on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls is limited in space. Their new additional offices on North College Road in the Renaissance Center will help staff tailor programs specifically to each patient.

The conference rooms will allow them to host meetings, seminars and events open to the public, on topics like behavioral health and community health.

“I love this community and I love the patients that we serve on a regular basis,” said Dr. Monique Middlekauff, manager of lifestyle medicine. “So to be able to do that in a beautiful space that's wonderful and meet the communities’ needs and to just help people with sustainable life chance, that's exciting and that's worth fighting for.”

Some of the programs do require a referral from a physician.

