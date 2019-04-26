Cards take Byron Murphy to open 2nd round

One day after opening the NFL draft by selecting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, the Arizona Cardinals chose Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.

Considered by some scouts as the best cover defender in this draft, Murphy was projected to go in the opening round, but did not. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, taken 15th by the Redskins on Thursday, said Murphy was the best defensive back he faced last season. He was the fifth Huskies DB taken since 2015.

Former Titans running back Eddie George and country music star Tim McGraw joined Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage for the selection. McGraw is to perform a concert on the same stage after the third round concludes.

While it isn’t unusual for fans who cheer for the same teams to bond at the NFL draft, several super fans in Nashville for Friday’s second and third rounds have enjoyed getting to know fans of teams they will be rooting against when the season kicks off.

And with some of the fans lining up Broadway, there was no doubt which team has their heart.

"This is more than commitment, this is my life," Aaron Latimer from Saginaw, Michigan, said. He was wearing full lion makeup and dressed in a lion costume complete with a furry hood.

"This is what it's about. People coming together having a good time, enjoying one sport. Different colors, different jerseys and just loving each other, enjoying each other. This is what should be about. That's what the world should be about."

Many fans who traveled to Nashville said they enjoy supporting their teams on the road as much as going to their team's home games.

"Every opportunity I get to support the team, whether it's coming to the draft, being a season ticket holder, or going to away games, I go," Tampa native and Buccaneers fan Jamal Sanders said.

Sanders goes by the nickname "Jaybuc" and wore a "Phantom of the Opera"-style mask in Buccaneers colors covering half his face.

"I appreciate these moments because in addition to me bonding with other Buc fans, it's an opportunity for us to get to bond with fans of other teams," he said. "Even though we're not fans of the same team, we're one family, one community when it comes to the NFL."

Decked out in a full Eagles uniform, including the pads but minus the helmet, Jamie Pagliei was ready for Round 2 to start hours before the announcement of Friday's first selection. For the second consecutive day, Pagliei put on his gear and painted his face to go along with his green mohawk haircut.

"I'm in for a penny, I'm in for a pound," he said. "All day, all day Eagles."

Pagliei goes by the name “The Philly Sports Guy.” With hair, makeup and an outfit like that, it’s impossible to argue that nickname.

