Caregiver arrested in connection with scalding bath death

The Boise Police Department says U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Omar Hamadi in San Diego, California on Tuesday. (Source: MGN)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A former caregiver has been arrested in southern California in connection with the death of a disabled Boise man who was left in a scalding bath.

The Boise Police Department says U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Omar Hamadi in San Diego, California on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Hamadi with felony abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult after 38-year-old Benjamin Reed was badly burned in a scalding bath. Reed, who had advanced Huntington's Disease, died of his injuries on May 27. Prosecutors say at Hamadi was working as a caregiver for Reed at the time.

Hamadi has not been extradited from California, and he has not yet entered a plea.

