Carey firefighter dies in motorcycle accident

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Hyrum Nielsen was found deceased on the scene of a motorcycle accident.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Little Wood Reservoir Rd. near Hunt Lane in Carey on Sunday, June 16 at about 9:22 p.m.

A crash scene investigation indicates that Nielsen was driving a black 1982 Suzuki motorcycle, traveling north on Little Reservoir Rd. when he left the roadway on the west shoulder, hitting a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said Nielsen was wearing a helmet.

“The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Nielsen, and to the Carey Community. Nielsen was a Carey Firefighter and EMT, and we are very sorry to yet again lose another member of our community and a fellow first responder to a tragic accident,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins.