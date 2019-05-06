Carey man dies in weekend rollover crash

A Carey man died following a rollover crash Saturday morning in Blaine County.

In a news release, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call a little after 10 a.m. that a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound on Highway 20 had gone off the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said Dakota R. Pettit, 19, was traveling eastbound when his car went off the right side of the road. The car briefly traveled along the shoulder before re-entering the roadway and started an uncontrollable skid. Investigators believe Pettit attempted to correct the car, but the car rolled one and a half times.

The sheriff’s office said Pettit was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected from the car and died of his injuries at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the crash is still under investigation.

“We have seen an increase in serious accidents for this time of year,” said Sheriff Steve Harkins. “Please remember to drive safely, wear your seat belts and obey all traffic laws.”