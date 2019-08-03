Cars overheat for a multitude of reasons

In the summer time, it is more common for cars to overheat and break down, or even catch on fire.

Matthew Conde from AAA in Boise speaks about what the reasons are for a car overheating in the summer.

There are multiple reasons that cars can overheat.

"A lot of times it comes down to preventative things like maintenance, if you have a situation where you have a drip in that driveway, it adds up over time. You just need to realize, that something small can turn into a big problem later," Matthew Conde from AAA said.

The easiest thing to do to protect yourself is to carry a gallon of water in your car.

"You never want to open a hot radiator, but let it cool down, touch that cap and make sure it's nice and cool. Then take a towel or a rag or something, slowly open that up, pour in some water, that will at least get you to your next destination," Conde said.

He says older cars over heat quicker than younger models. He says the average age of the cars on the road is 11 years old.

"If there is a loose connection, or those hoses are getting brittle, those are things that can be a factor too, you want to pop the hood every so often, squeeze the hoses, make sure they still have plenty of give to them,” Conde said.

When you are traveling, always make sure your friends and family know where you are, in case something does happen.

"If you are going to drive somewhere rural, where you don't expect to have cell phone coverage, just letting someone know ahead of time, that could just cover the bases, in case you're gone, they know that you're going to be back at a certain time and take action on your behalf,” Conde said.

Conde said if you do overheat on the road, the best thing to do is to pull over and open your hood so people driving by know that something is wrong.