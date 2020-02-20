Carter Christensen signs with the College of Idaho

The Twin Falls High School football coach Allyn Reynolds is very excited for Carter Christensen as he is going to be continuing his football career at the College of Idaho in the fall.

Carter Christensen says he is excited to go because they have a great football program, and he has always wanted to play college sports.

But, Christensen also says that he is going to miss high school because he loved being on the Twin Falls Bruins.

"I think that the competition is definitely going to be harder, but I think that is going to make me better, and only going to help me grow as a person, and I think overall it's going to be a great experience," said Christensen.

He doesn't know what he is going to study yet, but he will begin in the summer for football.

Until then, he says he will stay in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger.