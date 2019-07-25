Cassia County School Board votes to privatize maintenance operations

The Cassia County School District board met Thursday night to discuss whether or not they would outsource their custodial maintenance needs.

At the end of May the school district proposed hiring ABM, a janitorial service and privatizing their custodial operations.

According to the district, it would save them $300,000 the first year.

That proposal was met with backlash, as staff filed grievances following the announcement. The board met again in June and decided to postpone their decision.

Thursday night, the board voted to move ahead with the privatization with three yes votes and one abstention.

Following the vote, members of the crowd got up and left.

Cary Hamilton, who works with the maintenance department, said they did not feel like their voices were heard.

"There’s lots of ways to solve this problem and if they had people in here that could hold them accountable, we’ve got fiscal manager and superintendent that does whatever they want, and we’ve got a board that listens to what they say instead of the public," he said.

Hamilton said he went to the Nampa School District with the school board and superintendent to get a feel of what it would be like to work with ABM. They talked to ABM officials and employees about the business and Hamilton said he felt like it was set up.

"The people that they interviewed was three retired people from Nampa School District. One of them was 80 years old and they’re tickled pink because they draw the retirement and can work part time and still be with the kids. That was their exact words," he said.

Another complaint that Hamilton had was that their wages were not good enough.

"There's many, many complaints that they lower their wages and don't give them their benefits. They say they have benefits, but they pay you so little or so many hours that you can't afford. We need to do a lot more research to find out what the true picture is instead of listening to what the superintendent wants us to believe," he said.

He continued to say that the public should do their research because the company has multiple lawsuits against them.

Cassia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shank released a statement:

"Since July 2018, we have been engaged in many hours of discussion about facility improvements. As expressed in the June board meeting, there is continued dissatisfaction with a compounding interest in addressing the public perception that facility upkeep is mismanaged.

I've read the ABM proposal four times, completed due diligence and found 15 supporting reasons for the change. Based on my analysis, evaluation of the proposed model and ABM's track record, the desired services that the board has requested be met."

Now that the board made their decision, Hamilton said he doesn't know what to do next. Another concern he had was that no one had time to talk in the board meetings and had their voices heard, however the district said they can set parameters on public comment.

He also feels that the money will not be local anymore and that the district's money priorities are not straight.

"We need some leadership here, we need some accountability and we don’t have it," Hamilton said.

Now that the board has moved forward with the decision to contract with the company, the board and district will be refining the details with ABM.

Chris James, the school district's fiscal manager, said that in the next day or so, they will be sending out letters to those employees about the timeline they're looking at and when ABM can help answer questions.

The district hopes to put together a job fair situation by next week so the employee's can talk to ABM and get their applications in.

"Our hope is that all of our employees, all of our current custodial and maintenance employees will transition to the new company so that would roughly 50 to 60 employees and ABM is interested in hiring them. They don’t want to have to go out and look for more employees because they’re knowledgeable about the buildings," James said.

The district said anyone is open to emailing or calling the board members about their concerns. For their contact information, visit the Cassia County School District's website.