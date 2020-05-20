Cassia County sheriff announces retirement

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward is retiring, after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

Heward started his career with the Buhl Police Department in 1980, where he stayed until 1987, when he went to work for the Ada County Sheriff's Office until 2000.

He then moved back home to Burley and obtained a job with the sheriff's office, where he worked for 11 years before running for sheriff.

He ran for sheriff in 2012 and says his re-election in 2016 was probably the biggest moment of his career.

As of right now, the only person running to replace him is his Undersheriff George Worrell, who he endorses completely.

"He'll do a great job," Heward said. "I have no doubt. He and I have worked so close together over the past eight years. I normally don't make any huge decisions unless I run it by him first, kind of bounce it off him. And we go back-and-forth with one another on that. So as far as advice goes, I wouldn't have any, 'cause he's helped me as much as I've helped him."

His plans for retirement include traveling and spending time with his wife and children, and as he says, he's looking forward to getting bored.

He also said he'll miss the men and women he's worked with for so long, and that they make his job possible.