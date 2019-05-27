Cassia County Sheriff talks about manhunt for alleged killer

KMVT has new information on the manhunt that happened last week.

Jonathan Llana crashed his car near Raft River Wednesday night, and was the subject of a multi-agency manhunt Wednesday night until he was finally captured Friday.

KMVT spoke with Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward, who gave insight on how exactly they eventually caught the man suspected of a murder in Utah.

Llana stole a side by side from a house, and stopped by a ranch house Friday, where he asked a young boy for directions to the nearest town.

The young boy, in his early teens, identified as Ben, pointed Llana north, and then immediately called his parents and told them what happened.

The parents called 911 and reported the encounter.

At this same time, the call about the stolen ATV came in, and Heward says he "put two and two together", and multiple officers intercepted Llana at the intersection of 00 south and 1950 east in Cassia County.

Llana was taken without incident, no gunfire was exchanged, and the ATV was returned to the owner.

Llana is currently being held in the Cassia County jail, where he faces charges of fleeing, and grand theft, awaiting extradition to Utah, where he faces one count of aggravated homicide, and one count of attempted aggravated homicide in Box Elder County.

All four counts are felonies.

KMVT also spoke to Utah State Bureau of Investigation Sergeant JT Jensen who said they are "Grateful for Idaho State Police, and the Twin Falls, Cassia, and Power County sheriff's offices for their hard work and dedication in getting Llana off the streets.”

USBI, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Utah Department of Public Safety will be taking the lead in the investigation.