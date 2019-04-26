Cassia County court hears from witnesses in 24-year-old Burley murder case

The man accused of killing a 14-year-old Burley girl 24 years ago, appeared in court Friday for his preliminary hearing.

Gilberto Rodriguez walked into the Cassia County Courthouse at about 9:30 a.m. on a charge for first degree murder in the death of Regina Lee Krieger.

Regina’s body was found in April of 1995 in the Snake River with stab wounds. Rodriguez was arrested in February in connection to the cold case.

During the preliminary hearing, a few witnesses took to the stand. KMVT was not allowed to record witnesses but heard what they said.

A retired pathologist and a forensics dentist talked about his findings of Regina and how they identified it was her.

Another witness took the stand and said they knew the suspect for 30 years, meeting him through the cartel.

This specific witness said Rodriguez told him about Regina several times and that it was a shame that he quote, “had to get rid of her” and that law enforcement was on his tail for her disappearance. For some of these accounts, both Rodriguez and the witness were reportedly high.

The preliminary hearing is expected to take most of the day Friday.

KMVT is updating this story. Check back for more information later.