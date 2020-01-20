Cassia County looks to pass supplemental levy on March 10th election

Cassia County School District is looking to pass a supplemental levy in their upcoming March 10th election.

Voters can vote at their normal polling locations on March 10th.

“A supplemental levy is an opportunity for local taxpayers to vote on an initiative to support local priorities that school districts and patrons may have,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Shank.

The Cassia County school district has passed a supplemental levy every election year since 1979.

“Voters have supported it for a long time, and we are appreciative of it, praise for a lot of programs that aren’t funded by the state, that are important to local people,” said Chris James, the fiscal manager for the Cassia School District.

Just how much would this cost the taxpayers?

“Great news is, bottom line, there will be no increase in taxes, we are committed to the voters to the patrons in keeping the levy rate the same, the overall school levy rate,” said James.

So how can they have a supplemental levy without increasing taxes. Chris James says that they have a surplus in their bond repayment levy, so the supplemental levy wouldn’t cause the taxes to increase.

Dr. Shank says that the money would be used to keep the students safe and healthy at school.

“One of the priorities we have at Cassia County is the safety of students, and so the supplemental levy helps to fund the school resource officer, counselor, nurses, all of these sorts of things, that are priorities for us locally, that the state may not be funding it to the level that we need,” said Dr. Shank.

