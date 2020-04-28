Cassia County man faces charges for alleged child abuse

A Cassia County man is facing felony injury to a child and aggravated battery charges after allegedly striking a child too hard and causing great bodily harm.

According to court documents, a Cassia County deputy responded to a report of child abuse on April 16.

The deputy says that when he arrived, a woman and her 4-year-old son were waiting. The mother told the deputy she was disciplining her child the night before when Dusty Joe Durfee, 34, struck the child on the buttocks, jaw and neck.

After talking with the mother, the deputy noticed marks on the boy’s jaw and neck that appeared to have been caused by an open-handed strike. The child also sustained bruising on his buttocks.

Documents say the child also admitted to being hit by Durfee.

The deputy located Durfee, and after admitting he might have hit the child too hard, he was arrested. He was booked at the Mini-Cassia Justice Center.

At his arraignment, Durfee’s bond was set at $10,000, which was posted Monday, and the court issued a no contact order. His next court date is May 1.