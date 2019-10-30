Cassia County rollover crash sends two to hospitals

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Two people were taken to area hospitals after a rollover crash in Cassia County, heading toward Utah.

In a news release, Idaho State Police said a Ford SUV ran off Interstate 84 into the median and rolled. ISP responded to the crash at about 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, about six miles south of the exit to Malta.

The passenger, Eleanor Richardson, 61 of Mobile, Alabama, was ejected from the car. She was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The driver Joseph Samuels, 69, of Coupeville, Washington, was wearing a seat belt and was taken by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

ISP is investigating the crash.

 
