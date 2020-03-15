Cassia County schools to close March 17th through March 29th

The Cassia County School District has announced it will close their schools, starting Tuesday March 17th, through March 29th.

In a press release, the school district stated the following:

After careful consideration of recent events, public discussion, and concern for public health, Cassia County School District Board of Trustees will close all county schools Tuesday March 17th through March 29th, 2020.

Monday, March 16th, students and staff will prepare for closure by working to organize learning materials and access to digital curriculum.

Monday is a previously scheduled half-day.

The Cassia County District Office will remain open during the closure. School staff will also report March 17th-20th to ensure that ongoing educational services are ready and functioning. Spring Break takes in the week of March 23-27.

Trustees would like to emphasize the need for caution over panic.

School administrators and officials will work with families to address learning and food needs. As this is a developing situation, more information and details will be communicated to the community as they become available.