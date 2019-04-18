Cassia High students shave, wax all to raise money for local food pantry

It may just take a creative way to steer fundraising events and that's exactly what Cassia High School students are doing for their food drive this month.

An 11th grade class at the school decided to hold a beard shaving and leg waxing day, the participating students will then donate funds that will go toward Helping Hands Mission, a food bank organization in Burley.

The first waxing day took place on Tuesday and followed by Wednesday.

School officials told KMVT, it's been a popular event. The fundraising idea is also a joint effort with a senior project that three students are leading.

So far they've been able to raise about $200 from the shaving and waxing event.