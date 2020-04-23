Cassia High students using COVID-19 pandemic as learning opportunity

A Cassia High School teacher is making the most of current events when it comes to teaching his students.

Cassia High School math teacher Daniel Thomander recently used the COIVD-19 pandemic to teach his 66 students about reading and understanding graphs.

Students learned how to work like a data scientist, using technology tools to take in actual COVID-19 data, create graphs and analyze the data.

"I hope that they realize that it's valuable work that these people are doing," Thomander said. "I think they kind of know that, right now, anybody working in public health and in data science and the scientists and researchers who look at these things, that is very valuable and important work. But also what I really hope they learn they can do that kind of work."

They also talked with an epidemiologist in southern California to learn first-hand how she tracks the data and reads it from a graph.