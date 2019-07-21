Summer events planned for Cassia Museum to spark interest in local history

On Saturday, The Cassia County Historical Museum partnered with local law enforcement and fire agencies to provide bike and fire safety information for the community.

Event organizers had an additional goal during the Bike and Fire Safety Festival. The festival aimed to spark and interest with the community to visit their local museum.

"Teaching the children of our history that's what we're trying to reach out. The children, the people who are in their 30s, 20's, teens, 40s that sort of thing. Too you know make them more aware in their community," said Janet Gorringe, the museum's curator.

The Bike and Fire Safety Festival was just one of many event the museum has in store for the summer. Gorringe hopes their event will attract more people to the museum. Gorringe adds that social media has helped them to raise awareness.

"I know its getting out there, because people are telling me," she said. "Either its on social media or phone call."

Deputies with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office gave away free helmets for the children that attended the event. Free food was given out and face painting activities.

Gorringe said the museum will be gearing up for its Rodeo Ticket Scavenger Hunt on Aug. 10 at 12 p.m. and the Cattlemen's Branding Festival on Aug 15. at 12 p.m.

The museum is located in Burley at 1142 Hilland Ave.