Cassia Regional Hospital welcomes first baby of the new year

The first Mini-Cassia baby of the New Year has made his debut at the Cassia Regional Hospital.

Baby Evan Gene Martinez-Matsen, was born to parents Tyler and Paige at 10:35 A.M. Wednesday.

The little boy weighs just 6 pounds and is 19 inches long.

He joins three big sisters.

Evan was born almost three weeks premature, but Tyler and Paige say the birth went smoothly, and both mom and baby are in good health.

Tyler also said the hospital has been giving them "wonderful" care according to a press release.