Cassia School District to get rid of free breakfast per USDA rules

Students with a Magic Valley school district will no longer be getting free breakfast.

The Cassia County School District announced that they are no longer eligible to give free breakfast to all their students.

Per federal regulations, the county's socioeconomic status is getting better, so they can't give out completely free breakfast.

"The incomes and the families have risen. That’s good for the community, people don’t see it that way because they’re losing their free breakfast, but it’s really good for the community," said Angela Rodriquez, the child nutrition director for the school district.

The district wants to emphasize that their free and reduced breakfast and lunches will not go away, just their completely free, application free breakfast will go away.

The district wants to emphasize that their lunch program is staying the same. However, those who want breakfast will either have to fully pay for it, or apply for their free and reduce breakfast program.

"I want them to fill out the applications. Those that qualify will still get free and reduced prices," she said.

Rodriquez said schools will have a grace period at the beginning of the school year if students received free breakfast the prior year.

Parents can get those forms at any school's cafeteria and only need to fill out one per family.