Cassia School District to spotlight seniors

Seniors in the Cassia County School District are getting recognized for their accomplishments.

Starting Monday, the Cassia County School District will be posting about their nearly 400 seniors across the district's social media channels. A graduation ceremony is unlikely due to the COVID-19, and the district hopes to celebrate each senior.

Seniors or their parents can send pictures, as well as some information such as their after high school plans, hobbies or even a senior quote — things one would find in a graduation announcement.

Cassia County School District public information officer Debbie Critchfield tells KMVT they've already received a lot.

"In the last couple of days I've had about 50, and I've loved looking at the pictures," Critchfield said. "It's been really fun, as those pictures have popped up and to see the senior quotes and to read about the senior a little. And I believe that our community will enjoy it."

The plan is to highlight several students a day throughout the month of May starting Monday on their social media networks.

Photos can be emailed to seniors2020@cassiaschools.org.

