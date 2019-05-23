Cassia schools seeing success with pilot mental health program

A Magic Valley school district launched a new mental health program earlier this school year, and they say it's going well.

"We have referred a number of students and families to the program and we've heard of a great deal of a use district-wide," said Liza Castaneda, a counselor with Burley Junior High.

At the beginning of the school year, the Cassia County School District launched a pilot mental health program for children.

"It's helped to normalize the seeking of help, and that's really what we want to do," she said.

Students who are in need of mental health services can go to their counselor and get in touch with a licensed professional. The school counselor would simply just give the student and their parents a phone number. There is no paperwork and no fees.

Signs have also been posted in all the schools about the Connect program.

"We just put it out there. Not for huge crises, it could be prevention, just for going through everyday things that are hard sometimes," she said.

In October, three schools started with the program. It was and still is privately funded. They started off with $21,000 when they launched the program. In January, the district received $100,000 donation and they were able to expand it to all 18 of their schools.

"It's kind of one of those things that we are hoping people utilize, like people going to the dentist if you have a toothache. We wanted it to be that common," she said.

She said parents play a huge part in their child's health.

"I really want to encourage parents to follow up. When we make the referral, it really is a heartfelt. We're not just throwing it out saying we think you might need it," she said.

Castaneda said she's heard parents say that their kids don't want to go get the services, but like she said, it's like taking them to the doctors to get their shots. It is up to the parents to not create excuses, but instead encourage and support the efforts that are being made.

"You let them know it's OK. That's an important thing to teach them at a young age, so that after they leave the home, they can still do that help seeking behavior, because it's OK," she continued. "It's OK to not be OK and to need help sometimes."

The next steps with this program is to build on the success they saw throughout the school year.

A school district spokesperson said they will use data from this year and the next school year to possibly make requests and give presentations to policy and lawmakers.

The Connect program does go year-round, including the summer, if students need it.