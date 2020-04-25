Cassia farm sends potatoes cross country to New York charity

A Cassia county potato farmer is helping out a charity on the other side of the country.

As we previously reported, Cranney farms of Oakley was unable to find a home for $75,000 worth of potatoes, due to national closures of food services. So CEO Ryan Cranney offered them up for free, and that garnered some attention, of the East Side House Settlement charity, who reached out, and Cranney Farms was able to send a semi of potatoes cross country to Bronx, New York.

"I've had several people say 'you know I saw this on T.V, or I saw this on Facebook', and it just got me thinking, 'hey what can I do to help', and so that's really sparked a lot of peoples imagination. So these guys back in New York this charity, they have now started gathering up food from all over the country," said Cranney.

Ryan Cranney said, it is still to soon to determine how his business is going to be long-term affected by the pandemic, but the shelf life of his potatoes runs out in August.

