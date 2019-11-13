Cassia schools superintendent holds 'State of Schools' address

Cassia County School District has been doing a series of "State of the Schools" addresses around the community, and there most recent one took place Tuesday at Dworshak Elementary.

Superintendent of Schools Jim Shank has been leading these events to reintroduce the narrative of learning to the community and have a conversation about where the district is in their performance, and where they'd like to be. He'll be touching on Cassia County Schools' performance, the district's financial position, building conditions, and more.

"I'm interested in an informed public," Shank said. "I want everybody that is a patron of Cassia County Schools District to understand that these are the things that we're working on. That these are the things that we intend to accomplish and to become partners in the work that we do. To become champions for what it is that we're doing."

Shank will be continuing this series, so stay on the lookout.