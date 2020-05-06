Castleford School District to move to 4-day school week

The Castleford School District is changing to a four-day school week beginning in the fall.

Students will be going to school Tuesday through Friday, and having Monday's off.

The idea was proposed by teachers about one year ago.

After discussions and a community survey, the trustees of the Castleford School District made the decision.

The assistant principal says many school districts across Idaho have a four-day school weeks.

She hopes it helps with teacher retention and recruitment, since Castleford is about 30 minutes from Twin Falls.

"There is a lot of research out there and at the local four-day schools in Idaho that show a 4 day school week works well. When we talked to their superintendents, they did see some teacher recruitment, the people that applied went up but also their teacher retentment, people stayed at the jobs longer," said Dena Allred, the assistant principal of the Castleford School District.

Their school day will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m.