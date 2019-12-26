Castleford man marries in Utah hospital room on Christmas Day

A Castleford man waiting for a heart transplant in a Utah hospital exchanged vows while wearing hospital gowns with his fiancée on Christmas Day.

Curt Harkins, 56, wanted to tie the knot with his fiancée Renee Hall before surgery on Thursday.

Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, said Harkins has been at the facility for heart failure since October.

Caregivers at the hospital found a district judge, gathered the paperwork and made sure doctors signed off on the ceremony.

The staff decorate the room with Christmas garlands and flowers. Early on Christmas morning the couple were married.

“We had been planning to get married last year, but life ended up getting in the way,” Harkins said. “I love her a lot and wanted to make sure we made it official.”

The hospital said surgeons with Intermountain Medical Center’s Heart Institute will be putting in a left ventricular assist device pump to keep Harkin’s heart functioning until he can receive a heart transplant.

Jennifer Moore, Harkins daughter, reached out to KMVT. She said in addition to his full-time job, her father has been a volunteer firefighter, member of the Castleford Quick Response Unit and volunteer for the Twin Falls Search and Rescue.

They are planning to host a fundraiser for Harkins on Feb. 1. More details to come.