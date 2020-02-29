Castleford students take part in annual "bring your tractor to school" event

FFA students at Castleford High School arrived to school a little differently Friday.

The 30 kids drove their tractors to school Friday, but it wasn't just tractors, there was also a combine and a dump truck.

It's part of an annual event the FFA students put on, as well as a parade, to show off their equipment, but also show the importance of agriculture, during National FFA week, explained Castleford FFA president Emily Pearson.

“We always bring our tractors to school and we put on the FFA breakfast and it's for the community just to have them know that we appreciate them and their support for that,” Emily stated.

The parade and festivities have been going on for at least 6 years, and they have no plans to stop.

