Castleford teacher teaches her students the importance of Veteran's Day

One Castleford teacher is teaching her kids the importance of Veteran’s Day, by having them write letters to vets.

It all started 15 years ago when social studies teacher Sue Ambrose decided that students needed to know about veterans, and learn to appreciate all the things they've done.

They started out with a handful of veterans to write to, and now they have more than 120 they write letters and draw pictures for.

Ambrose said the 4th through 8th graders write the letters, while the kindergartners through 3rd graders color the pictures.

“The amazing part is the number of veterans that write back to our students. We have one 93 year old veteran who carries his letters around with him and shows them off to his family and friends. We had one veteran write and say he had never been thanked before for his service,” Ambrose explained.

Ambrose also said there's one letter they received that actually has a personal connection to her.

“And one that's near and dear to my heart is we had a veteran write, and he mentioned he served with a man in Korea, and that man happened to be my uncle. And he had talked about it in the letter. So that kind of closeness, when it's close to our own hearts, it allows us to help the students understand what the veterans mean,” Ambrose stated.

Ambrose explained they get the names of veterans from the students, who bring in names of parents and other family members who have served.