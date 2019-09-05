Category 5 Cuties: Half a dozen babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

Not everything that comes out of a hurricane is bad.

In fact, some of the things are downright adorable.

Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville, Fla., reported six births as Hurricane Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

“Welcome to the (world)!” the hospital’s Facebook page said. “Meet these adorable little ones that joined the world during Hurricane Dorian.”

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor.

Each baby got a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Some read: “Category 5 Cutie,” “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan,” “After a hurricane comes a rainbow” and “Little hurricane.”

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.