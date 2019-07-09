Caught on camera: Young man falls on, dents car roof at Florida dealership

Police in Florida are looking into an incident caught on a car dealership’s surveillance camera that left a car roof dented after a man fell on top of it.

Amazingly, the man seems to have avoided major injury. In the video, he simply slides off the car and walks away. (Source: Modern Auto Sales/WFTX/CNN)

When staff arrived Sunday morning at Modern Auto Sales in Fort Myers, Fla., they found a black Chrysler 300 with a dented roof.

The business’ surveillance footage revealed an unexpected scene: a young man in swimming trunks can be seen falling onto the car’s roof. It is unknown if he slipped or jumped off the dealership’s roof.

“So, when we played the video, the last thing we expected to see was somebody falling from the sky, landing on one of our cars,” said dealership owner John DiLeonardo. “It is amazing that this person didn’t get knocked unconscious.”

DiLeonardo checked to see how the man might have climbed up to the business’ roof and says he found the ladder he keeps in the back propped against the wall.

“Why somebody would go off the front end of the roof, it makes no sense. Maybe they were just goofing around. I mean, that’s a pretty dangerous thing to do,” DiLeonardo said.

Amazingly, the man seems to have avoided major injury. In the video, he simply slides off the car and walks away.

DiLeonardo says damage to the car was also minimal.

Staff notified law enforcement about the incident, and police are looking into it. However, because it was raining at the time of the incident, the car was too wet for fingerprinting.

“It’s heightened our awareness here. We’re glad we have the cameras,” DiLeonardo said.

Copyright 2019 WFTX, Modern Auto Sales via CNN. All rights reserved.