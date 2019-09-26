Caught on video: 2-year-old boy walks on roof; 2 guardians arrested

Police arrested a man and woman in Wednesday after a toddler was spotted walking on a roof 30 feet in the air.

A bystander came upon a dangerous situation.(Source: Snapchat/Daron Cummings/WTNH/CNN)

Officers responded quickly, and the child escaped unharmed. The frightening incident was caught on camera.

A woman driving down Main Street on Wednesday morning came across the terrifying scene.

A 2-year-old boy was walking back and forth on a roof 30 feet above ground.

“The officers acted quickly to form a plan so that one officer could stay and watch the child and hopefully keep the child where he was, but hopefully but if the child were to slip, that the officer could try and do what he can to catch the child while the other two officers went into the house to get the child off the roof,” Ansonia PD Lt. Patrick Lynch said.

It took a team.

One officer talked to the boy from below, while two others forced their way into the home after no one answered the door.

“David Hustek was actually still sleeping when the officers made entry. When they told him they were trying to get the child off the roof, he actually leaned out the window that was next to him and pulled the child back into the house.”

People nearby were shocked by the incident.

The child’s father, 23-year-old David Hustek, and his sister-in-law, 20-year-old, Sarah Barker, were both arrested and charged with risk of injury and 1st degree reckless endangerment.

Both are held on a $10,000 bond.

The state Department of Children and Families were contacted and so was the housing department, which condemned the home.

“Completely unsanitary, there’s no gas running into the house," Lynch said. "The house was strewn with garbage. So we contacted the housing department. they came out and condemned the house.”

Officers said they’re feeling a sense of relief, but they want this to be a warning for parents everywhere.

“As soon as your child is mobile, make sure your doors and windows are locked because if there’s a way out they’re going to find a way out, and it only takes a second for them to get away from you,” Lynch said.

Both the father and the aunt are set to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2019 WTNH via CNN. All rights reserved.