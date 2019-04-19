Celebrate Earth Day With NASA

When you think of NASA you might be picturing astronauts, images of Jupiter and far-away galaxies, basically everything beyond our planet. But did you know that one of NASA’s biggest fields of study is our home, Earth?

Earth Day

Of all the planets that NASA studies, none have matched the complexity of Earth. For 50 years, NASA has been sharing images of Earth that have changed our views of the planet. From the deep blue oceans to the many colors of the aurora and Earth’s vast landscapes.

This Earth Day, NASA invites you to celebrate the planet we call home with a world-wide #PictureEarth social media event. Take a photo of the nature around you and share it on your social media accounts using the hashtag #PictureEarth!

Earth Day is April 19.