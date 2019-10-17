Celebrating disability mentoring day at CSI

A disability mentoring day took place earlier Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho to coincide with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The event, which first started at the White House in 1999, promotes career development and awareness for students and job seekers with disabilities.

The Magic Valley transition team continues this tradition by hosting the eighth annual local disability mentoring day events in Twin Falls and Burley.

Kristy Buffington, post-secondary transition specialist and organizer of the event, said, "adults with disabilities are undeserved population as part of the employment. Sometimes employers don't think about the disabled community as potential employees."

Buffington said Wednesday's event was an excellent chance to educate employers about the value disabled employers can bring to their business.