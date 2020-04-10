Celebrating religious holidays in the age of the coronavirus

Passover, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are all scheduled in this week. However, due to the coronavirus, Jewish synagogues and Christian churches won’t be able to gather together, like tradition has it. So, religious congregations are having to improvise.

“Passover is the biggest and most celebrated of our Jewish holidays,” explained Rabbi Cantor Robbi Sherwin, who is the rabbi and cantor of the Wood River Jewish Community.

Passover started on Wednesday and will last 8 days. It celebrates the Israelites escape from slavery in Egypt. This is a family holiday, where the Jewish community travels from all parts of the world to have the Passover meal together, called the Seder. However, due to COVID-19 this tradition is being moved online. “Many of our congregants, many Jews from around the world, can only do their Passover Seders on some type of electronic platform. Since, we’re not allowed to be together because of COVID-19,” said Rabbi Cantor Sherwin.

In the Christian faith, Good Friday and Easter Sunday symbolize the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. “This is really the pinnacle week of the Christian calendar. It’s known as Passion Week,” described Pastor Greg Fadness, who is the lead pastor at Lighthouse Church. The week typically consists of services or mass, fasting, communion and egg hunting. However, services and mass are also being moved virtually -- leaving churches empty but prompting creativity.

Lighthouse Church in Twin Falls will host a drive-thru communion, on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. “We’re going to be serving communion from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon. People can drive up to the parking lot and they don’t have to get out of their car. Our servers will come up and they will have gloves and masks, the whole thing,” detailed Pastor Fadness.

However, these improvisations don’t come without complications. “They have little communion packs that are self-contained. We ordered a big load of those two weeks ago, and they’re not due for a whole other month because all the churches had the same idea,” added Pastor Fadness.

Rabbi Cantor Robbi says, all the panic buying at grocery stores has made it difficult for the Jewish community to prepare their Passover meals. “It’s a very tough time, for everybody. Not just Jews, everybody.” Everyone can agree, these are strange and uncomfortable times… but religious leaders believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We need to remember ‘Gam Zeh Ya'avor,’ which is Hebrew and that means, ‘This too shall pass.’ We are going to be stronger together. We’re going to be able to be together again soon. We’re going to find the ways that we can be partners with God,” encouraged Rabbi Cantor Robbi.

“We are praying for the Magic Valley, the state of Idaho and our country,” expressed Pam Fadness, who is the worship leader and head of the women’s ministry at Lighthouse Church.

“The church has not been disrupted. The church is amazing and she’s unstoppable. Jesus said, I’ll build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail,” proclaimed Pastor Fadness.