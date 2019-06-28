Centennial Park's new parking restriction signs vandalized

Centennial Park has new parking restrictions, making it so that there is a designated place for cars with trailers to park.

On Sunday night, the new signs were vandalized.

This last Sunday night, vandals came down and spray painted those signs. Those signs weren't cheap, they were paid for by the Twin Falls County Parks and Rec Department. That's considered malicious injury to property.

"The sheriff's office actually put out a notice on our Facebook page encouraging anybody who might have information on that particular crime to make contact with us so we can resolve that issue and hopefully not have that vandalism occur again,” Sgt. Ken Mencl said.

The new restrictions were put in place so cars with trailers have somewhere to park when they put their boat in the water.

“It’s designated as such so that people who are pulling boats with the trailers on there can have a space to park when they pull out of the water. The park is at times very well used, and parking can come at a premium,” Mencl said.

The sheriff’s office currently has no leads on who did it but is asking the public to contact them with tips at 208-343-COPS.