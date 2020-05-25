Ceremony honoring Memorial Day held in Richfield

A ceremony was held honoring Memorial Day in Richfield this morning.

A ceremony was held honoring memorial day in Richfield this morning. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

The Richfield chapter of the American Legion holds the service every year.

They invited the community out to the cemetery to pay their respects for those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The ceremony wasn't as big as years past because of COVID-19, but for Richard Kimball, it was the perfect way to remember all those who have passed away.

"We show our appreciation for their willingness to serve," said Richard Kimball, a navy veteran. "That's a big thing in a country that has an all volunteer force, we appreciate those who are willing to serve, who go and do this job, it's not an easy job, it wasn't an easy job when I did it, it's not an easy job now."

Members of the Richfield community as well as veterans were in attendance.