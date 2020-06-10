Chad Daybell faces evidence destruction charges, makes first court appearance

The stepfather of two missing Idaho children last seen in September will go before a judge Wednesday morning for a first appearance in Fremont County Courthouse

After family notification, Rexburg Police said they found two sets of unidentified human remains.

Chad Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday, after unidentifiable human remains were discovered at his residence by investigators from the Fremont County Sheriff's office, Rexburg Police Department and FBI.

Daybell is being charged with two counts of felony destruction and concealment of evidence.

Police were tight lipped regarding the investigation, but Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagan did reveal the recent search on Daybells residence was done in connection with the case of missing JJ Valllow and Tylee Ryan.

Law enforcement said an autopsy will be performed in the remains discovered at the Daybell residence in rural Fremont County.

This is the same home where multiple law enforcement agencies removed 43 items of evidence in a search in January.

This is also the same home where Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October.

The Idaho Attorney General's office is investigating Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection with Tammy's death.

Vallow currently sits in a jail in Madison County where she faces child desertion charges.