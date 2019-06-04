Chairperson: Western Days 2019 was a success

The 2019 Western Days has come and gone and the chairperson for the event said they're real happy about the outcome of the festival.

Tony Barnes, the 2019 Western Days chairperson, said on average, they see about 35,000 people attend the three-day festival.

He believes that they definitely surpassed that number this past weekend.

Barnes said there were more than 130 entries for those participating in the parade and they also had some bigger and better music acts.

They also contracted with a new carnival company this year.

"We were real happy. We had great attendance this year. Great weather is a big factor in everything," he said. "We can’t say enough thank you's to everyone."

Barnes said they will start planning for 2020's event soon.

"Most of us are busy people and especially during the summer time and the committee really kicks in high gear at the end of the summer, early fall for the next year's event. It's a strong six-month push to get it going, but we're always thinking about it. Every year comes around a little bit faster," he said laughing.

This year was the 37th annual event and they also had a car show for the first time.

Barnes said the show was also a success and they plan to have it come back even better next year.